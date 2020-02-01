February 1, 2020
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLSD. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 1,181,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.13. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

