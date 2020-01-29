Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

