Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.00. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.88% of Clearsign Combustion worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

