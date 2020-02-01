Clearwater Paper Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?