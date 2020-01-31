Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Down 32%

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) traded down 32% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.79, 2,737,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,052,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

