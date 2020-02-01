Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives $152.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Clorox by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Clorox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Clorox by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance