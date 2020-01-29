Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,450 at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

CBG remained flat at $GBX 1,466 ($19.28) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.70.

In related news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,757.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

