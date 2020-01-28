CLS (LON:CLI) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CLS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 276.50 ($3.64). 12,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £349,020 ($459,116.02).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

