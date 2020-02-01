CLSA Boosts IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target upped by research analysts at CLSA to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

