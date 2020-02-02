CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.64-$2.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,948. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

