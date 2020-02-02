CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. 2,939,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,948. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

