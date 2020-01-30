Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 805,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,887 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 111,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.89 on Thursday. Cna Financial has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners