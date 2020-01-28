CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

CCNE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

