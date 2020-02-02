CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. Mogo Finance Technology (NYSE:MOGO) Financial Analysis

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Mogo Finance Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $622.68 million 0.47 $130.08 million N/A N/A Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.54 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -3.83

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo Finance Technology has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Mogo Finance Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 18.73% 19.99% 3.98% Mogo Finance Technology -13.26% -58,807.58% -13.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Mogo Finance Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo Finance Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mogo Finance Technology has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than CNFinance.

Summary

CNFinance beats Mogo Finance Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.