CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 1,233,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 768.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3,683.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

