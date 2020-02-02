CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.414 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CNX Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of CNXM opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $980.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

