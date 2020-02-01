CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNXM. TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 23,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $980.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.44.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

