CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.44. 2,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,722. The company has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,079,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com