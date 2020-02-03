CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNXM. Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNXM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 259,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,224. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $980.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,079,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

