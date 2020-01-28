CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNX Resources stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

