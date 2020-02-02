CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.09. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 900,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

