CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,203 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 900,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $5,657,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,719,000.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

