CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 5.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) were up 5.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.01, approximately 9,275,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 4,222,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

