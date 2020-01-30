CNX Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,568 call options on the company. This is an increase of 917% compared to the average daily volume of 351 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after buying an additional 4,816,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,056,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 121,839 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,657,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. KeyCorp began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

CNX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 9,275,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,271. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

