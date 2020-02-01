Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CODX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODX opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

