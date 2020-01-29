Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.88. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 523,093 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

