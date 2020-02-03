Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Given News Impact Rating of 2.40

Headlines about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Coca-Cola Consolidated’s ranking:

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $270.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.99 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $207.58 and a 12-month high of $413.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

COKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?