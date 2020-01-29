Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

CCEP opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

