Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $634,950,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $240,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,971,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $23,978,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. 523,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,279. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

