Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) has been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

