COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.40 on Monday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com