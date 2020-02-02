Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,990 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,990 ($39.33).

CCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,786 ($36.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,649.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,611.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 453 shares of company stock worth $1,164,611.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

