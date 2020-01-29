Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

NASDAQ:CODA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

