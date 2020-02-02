Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of CDXS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $917.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Codexis by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

