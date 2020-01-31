Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of CCOI opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?