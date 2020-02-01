Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Sell”

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.93. 244,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,415. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: Cash Flow