Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $48.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 332,702 shares of company stock worth $17,339,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 2.09.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

