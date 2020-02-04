Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?