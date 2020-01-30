Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 2,428,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

