Coherent (COHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

COHR stock opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

