Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cohu by 985.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cohu by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 24,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $983.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

