Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 525 to GBX 475. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Colefax Group traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.39), with a volume of 6461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.72).

The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 449.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Colefax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Colefax Group Company Profile (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

