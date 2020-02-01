Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CL stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks