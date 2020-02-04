Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.92, but opened at $73.78. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Colgate-Palmolive shares last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 4,102,303 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

