Collectors Universe (CLCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%.

Shares of CLCT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 4,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,114. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Collectors Universe has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?