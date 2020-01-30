Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,429 shares of company stock worth $8,207,116. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $702.39 million, a P/E ratio of -59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

