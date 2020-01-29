Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

CIGI stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 345,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

