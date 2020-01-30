Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 571,600 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 million and a P/E ratio of -31.50.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?