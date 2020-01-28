Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Colony Bankcorp stock remained flat at $$15.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

