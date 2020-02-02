COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Shares Down 0.7%

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

